"I’m coming back for these tomato cans" - Henry Cejudo puts UFC bantamweight division on notice, calls Aljamain Sterling "number one contender" 

Henry Cejudo is returning to the UFC and the former two-division champion has put the entire bantamweight division on notice in a recent post on social media. From the post, it looks like Cejudo will be competing in the 135lbs division upon his imminent return to the octagon.

'Triple C' referred to his fellow bantamweight as "tomato cans" and also sent a message to reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo referred to 'Funk Master' as the "number one contender," likely insinuating that he never lost the bantamweight title that was vacated following his retirement back in 2020.

"I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender Bitch @funkmasterMMA @danawhite," Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Check out the tweet below:

The last time Cejudo stepped inside the octagon was at UFC 249 back in May 2020. He took on former champion Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight title fight. Cejudo stopped Cruz via TKO in the second round and announced his retirement immediately thereafter.

Aljamain Sterling laughs away Henry Cejudo's threat on social media

Aljamain Sterling took note of Cejudo's message, but it's evident from his response that he isn't fazed by the threat.

Although Sterling named Cejudo as a potential opponent down the line, he is currently keen to defend the title against former champion T.J. Dillashaw next. During an appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC podcast, Cejudo said:

"I do think if there was a three-headed horse between him, Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo, I think T.J. is probably the fight that I would be more enticed by in the sense of what he has accomplished in the bantamweight division. So, for me, I think that's the fight that I want, [the] people want to see that fight."

Cejudo, on the other hand, was previously keen to move up to featherweight and challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the title. Despite his interest in moving up a weight class, neither UFC president Dana White nor Volkanovski showed interest in a potential clash.

It seems like the former Olympic gold medalist has given up on the hopes of fighting for a third title for now and is focused on recapturing the throne he never lost.

Edited by David Andrew