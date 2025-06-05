“I’m coming for the knockout” - Johan Ghazali determined to claim a decisive finish against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali plans to secure a knockout in his upcoming fight against Diego Paez.

Ad

'Jojo' has been labeled amongst fans and fighters as the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The 18-year-old has recently suffered two losses in his last three fights, creating an added need for a bounce-back win.

On Friday, June 6, 'Jojo' will face Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. While speaking to the promotion, the teenage sensation had this to say about his upcoming fight:

“I’m coming for the knockout. I’m gonna put the pressure on. I’ve been training hard as hell, and it would be a shame for me not to put the pressure on, so I’m gonna make him feel it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Similar to Johan Ghazali, Paez is coming off a loss heading into ONE Fight Night 32. The American-Colombian striker endured a split decision loss in his promotional debut against Sean Climaco in February.

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, flyweight Muay Thai contenders Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi could be set up to deliver a Fight of the Year contender.

Ad

Ad

Johan Ghazali believes ONE Fight Night 32 win could lead to rematch against Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali's last fight was a unanimous decision defeat against fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Estupinan. The rising superstars are both scheduled for respective bouts at ONE Fight Night 32, with Estupinan taking on Taiki Naito.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ghazali had this to say about potentially facing Estupinan in a rematch if they secure wins later this week:

Ad

"Yes, yes. Sign me up for that. It'll be great if both of us win here. A rematch will make sense."

Johan Estupinan has voiced his interest in facing Johan Ghazali for a second time. Firstly, the flyweight Muay Thai strikers can't overlook their upcoming opponents, who refuse to be considered stepping stones.

Estupinan, aged 22, holds a 5-0 record under the ONE Championship banner, including three wins by knockout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.