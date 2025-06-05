“I’m coming for the knockout” - Johan Ghazali determined to claim a decisive finish against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali plans to secure a knockout in his upcoming fight against Diego Paez.
'Jojo' has been labeled amongst fans and fighters as the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The 18-year-old has recently suffered two losses in his last three fights, creating an added need for a bounce-back win.
On Friday, June 6, 'Jojo' will face Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. While speaking to the promotion, the teenage sensation had this to say about his upcoming fight:
“I’m coming for the knockout. I’m gonna put the pressure on. I’ve been training hard as hell, and it would be a shame for me not to put the pressure on, so I’m gonna make him feel it."
Similar to Johan Ghazali, Paez is coming off a loss heading into ONE Fight Night 32. The American-Colombian striker endured a split decision loss in his promotional debut against Sean Climaco in February.
ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
In the main event, flyweight Muay Thai contenders Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi could be set up to deliver a Fight of the Year contender.
Johan Ghazali believes ONE Fight Night 32 win could lead to rematch against Johan Estupinan
Johan Ghazali's last fight was a unanimous decision defeat against fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Estupinan. The rising superstars are both scheduled for respective bouts at ONE Fight Night 32, with Estupinan taking on Taiki Naito.
During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ghazali had this to say about potentially facing Estupinan in a rematch if they secure wins later this week:
"Yes, yes. Sign me up for that. It'll be great if both of us win here. A rematch will make sense."
Johan Estupinan has voiced his interest in facing Johan Ghazali for a second time. Firstly, the flyweight Muay Thai strikers can't overlook their upcoming opponents, who refuse to be considered stepping stones.
Estupinan, aged 22, holds a 5-0 record under the ONE Championship banner, including three wins by knockout.