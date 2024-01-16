“I'm coming for you” – Streaking Kwon Won Il says he’s gunning for Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight MMA gold

At ONE Fight Night 18 last weekend, South Korean MMA star Kwon Won Il scored a third straight TKO win by dispatching Shinechagtga Zolsetseg inside two rounds. 'Pretty Boy' destroyed his Mongolian foe by way of some hellacious elbow strikes from the mount position.

With a third straight win via a finish, the South Korean sensation is now gunning for his division's king, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, who gave him his last loss.

'Pretty Boy' locked horns with 'Wonder Boy' back in 2022 at ONE 158. In an exciting contest, Kwon lost via a TKO for the first time in his career due to Andrade's trademark body attack. After their fight, Andrade went on to win the ONE bantamweight MMA world title while Kwon won three straight bouts via TKO.

During his post-fight presser, Kwon Won Il revealed that he has his crosshair on 'Wonder Boy' next:

“I'm gonna kill you, baby. Where are you, Fabricio? I'm coming for you.”

It looks like the world champion and his former opponent are fated to cross paths once again. We're all for it, as both Kwon and Adrade are two of the most exciting KO artists on ONE Championship's bantamweight MMA roster.

Kwon Won Il destroys Shinechagtga Zolsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

Kwon Won Il started the bout with aggressive pressure, pushing Zoltsetseg back with powerful boxing combinations.

‘Pretty Boy’ surprised everyone by showcasing an underrated grappling by repeatedly taking Zoltsetseg down. Considering his Mongolian foe has a wrestling background, Kwon's unstoppable wrestling deserves praise.

Kwon Won Il continued his domination well into the second round as Zoltsetseg slowly lost control of the fight. The accumulating damage caused by 'Pretty Boy' was simply too much to handle.

Kwon eventually assumed the mounted position and rained vicious punches and elbows on Zoltsetseg's prone head, prompting referee Herb Dean to end the match midway into round two.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.