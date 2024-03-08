“I’m more confident than before” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks at the silver lining of her loss to Smilla Sundell

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is using the pain of losing as fuel for her next world title matchup.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will put her gold on the line against Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues said she learned her lesson after failing to reach champ-champ status the previous year.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

“I learned a lot from the last fight, I learned how to be more calm. I rushed a little bit in the fight and I was much smaller than Smilla Sundell but I learned a lot and now I’m more confident than before. Now, I know I just need to be more patient in the fight and I can do anything I can.”

Rodrigues’ next world title defense is her first fight in ONE Championship since coming up short in her bid to become a double-champion against Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

The mom-champ took a shot at Sundell’s ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in September 2023 but ultimately lost to Sundell via referee stoppage.

Nevertheless, Rodrigues looked at the silver lining of that stinging defeat and hopes to apply what she learned against Morales on International Women’s Day.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals doubling her training for ONE Fight Night 20

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues pulled out all the stops ahead of her world title defense against Cristina Morales.

In the same interview with the promotion, the Brazilian star said she has all the bases covered while preparing for her Lumpinee Boxing Stadium debut.

Rodrigues said:

“I always focus on my fights, but whenever I defend my belt that focus is doubled. This time I'm not going to let anything get in my way, nothing at all. I can't wait to fight and show who I really am.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.