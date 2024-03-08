Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she’s a “more mature” fighter heading into world title defense against Cristina Morales

The life of a combat sports athlete can take many twists and turns through their years of fighting and growing up under the microscope social media will have them asking whether they can sink or swim.

In the case of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, she has shown that she can keep getting better after every fight and turn away challengers coming for her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

The 25-year-old mom-champ was an instant hit when she debuted in ONE Championship nearly four years ago at ONE: A New Breed where she dethroned then-world champ Stamp Fairtex in a dominant unanimous decision performance then defeated Janet Todd despite a long layoff.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Rodrigues opened up on just how ready she is for upcoming world championship defense on Friday, March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20:

“I’m happy [that I’m back fighting]. I’m also happy to come back to fight here in Bangkok. I haven’t fought in Thailand for a long time, and I think I’m more mature now.”

Watch the full interview with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts in the work at training camp

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20, Rodrigues knows that she will have her hands full when she takes on Cristina Morales, who is coming off her own knockout of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

To that effect, the Phuket Fight Club product showcased on social media the combinations that she just might unleash against the Spanish star.

ONE Fight Night 20 is ONE Championship’s celebration of International Women’s Day and will take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.