"I'm confident I'll do that again" - Superbon promises another trademark performance against Marat Grigorian

Superbon expects his upcoming fight against Marat Grigorian to have the same ending as their ONE X firefight in March 2022.

The 33-year-old striking specialist picked up his first and only successful ONE world title defense against the heavy-hitting Armenian dynamo inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

And with more positives to take from that encounter, the former featherweight kickboxing king seems rather confident of his chances to repeat history against the No.2-ranked contender.

Speaking to the media during a virtual ONE Friday Fights 58 press conference, Superbon offered:

"The fight is going to be 50/50 for him. But in the last fight that I beat him, I showed a lot of my skills, and I'm confident I'll do that again on Friday."

Watch the full video here:

The longtime rivals meet for the second time on the global stage - third overall - with the stakes much higher than the last.

Both men suffered defeats to Chingiz Allazov last year. Besides, with the winner of this interim featherweight kickboxing world title contest being guaranteed a chance to avenge their loss to the divisional king, they are more than ready to trade at a furious pace to earn a victory at ONE Friday Fights 58 this Friday, April 5.

The entire card will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com today in Asia primetime.

Marat Grigorian ready to stun Superbon in Thailand﻿

Superbon's confidence could backfire, however, if the Armenian striker digs deep to put in a performance of a lifetime inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

After all, the Hemmers Gym superstar had built a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors in the weight class with unmatched knockout power.

He'll once again go in for the kill when he takes on the Thailand megastar, and with his usual style, he will always have that puncher's chance to leave the Thai capital city with a huge upset against their local hero tonight.

Poll : Can Superbon defeat Marat Grigorian? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion