“Real recognize real” - Fans loving Regian Eersel’s support to Superbon, make their picks for titanic ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner

Two-sport ONE world champion Reigian Eersel is confident that Superbon will come out on top in his ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner on April 5.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, fans will be treated to one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory when Superbon runs back his ONE X classic with three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian — the winner emerging as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Hours before his return to the ring, Superbon received a glowing endorsement from Regian Eersel while the two were putting in work at the gym.

"Champion’s endorsement! Do you agree with Regian Eersel‘s prediction for the rematch between Superbon and Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

ONE Championship fans offer their own predictions for the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner, many agreeing with Eersel while others believe it's Marat Grigorian's time to shine.

"Real recognize real."

"Two monster."

"I hope the prediction is true. Champ recognizes champ."

"Real recognize Real!!!"

"I hope Superbon wins, but Marat is coming hungry."

"Hope you win easy brother."

"1st time Marat by KO, 2nd time Superbon on points, 3rd time Marat by KO."

"I hope Superbon wins but I can tell like now Marat [is] so dangerous and it won't be easy like that time."

"@maratgrigorian will win by KO."

"Could go both ways."

Superbon came out on top in their first meeting under the ONE banner more than two years ago, delivering a brilliant performance that resulted in him taking home a unanimous decision victory. He'll look to deliver a repeat performance against an Armenian powerhouse desperate to pick up his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

Regian Eersel hopes to retain his title hours after Superbon goes after his gold

Superbon won't be the only one looking for a big win this Friday night. Hours after the Thai superstar steps in the ring at ONE Friday Fights 58, Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line in the ONE Fight Night 21 headliner on Amazon Prime Video.

Riding a 22-fight win streak stretching nearly 2,500 days, 'The Immortal' faces a tough test in a young up-and-coming Frenchman who has never known defeat.

Making his sophomore appearance for the promotion, Paris native Alexis Nicolas is ready to bring 26 pounds of gold back home to the City of Lights and move his career to an undeniably impressive 24-0.

Catch all the action this Friday, Apri 5, starting with ONE Friday Fight 58 airing live via watch.onefc.com. Then tune in to ONE Fight Night 21 which airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in North America.