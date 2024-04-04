"I am always trying to develop myself" - Superbon says his eagerness to learn keeps him ahead of his peers

Getting at the top and staying there is something that Superbon knows all too well about.

While he may no longer be in possession of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, the division is so stacked with elite talent that even being near the top of it is an incredible achievement.

The former world champion knows that in order to maintain his place among some of the best strikers on the planet, he has to continue to evolve as a fighter. He believes he does this by keeping an open mind and trying to learn what he can from other fighters that are at the top of their games.

Before he faces Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon told Fightlore Official that there is always something he can learn from the great martial artists that he crosses paths with:

"What makes me different is that I put in a lot of effort to learn. Whoever is a strong fighter, I train with them. I train with them and I learn from them. I am always trying to develop myself. No one is perfect."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon's evolution will be crucial in his next few fights

With the division having several world-class strikers, Superbon has always been aware that rematches will come at him thick and fast.

In the main event inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5, his incredibly trilogy with Grigorian will finally have it's closing chapter.

Their last meeting at ONE X was a dominant victory from the champion at the time. But he knows that in order to replicate this success, he cannot rest on his previous accomplishments.

Grigorian will be coming into this fight to prove a point, and with that in mind, Superbon will need to show that he is still just as hungry as the last time that they met.

Not to mention that winning the interim title on April 5 will see him secure a rematch with Chingiz Allazov that will once again test his evolution as a striker.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via global PPV in Asia primetime at watch.onefc.com on April 5.

