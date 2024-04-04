Superbon names Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw as his biggest inspiration: “He was different, he was a superstar”

Superbon is currently being looked up to by upcoming fighters, but when he was starting in martial arts, he found his inspiration in Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek.

The 33-year-old Pattalung, Thailand, native shared this in an interview with Fightlore Official on YouTube ahead of his scheduled title match at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the interview, Superbon shared what impact Buakaw had on his martial arts journey, saying:

"When I was young I didn't really have any inspiration. But as I got older, I got inspired by Buakaw. I feel like he was different, he was a superstar. He had his own style. He was famous and made more money than everyone else. I followed him because he was a good role model."

Watch the interview below:

Buakaw, 41, has competed and won in various tournaments and promotions in different parts of the world across his over two-decade career, compiling a record of 243 wins and 24 losses.

Meanwhile, Superbon will try to claim the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58. He will take on fellow top contender and longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the headlining bout.

It is a rematch of their last encounter in March 2022, where the Thai superstar, then the reigning strawweight kickboxing king, retained his title with a unanimous decision victory over Grigorian.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superbon confident of getting another win over Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon faces off against Marat Grigorian for the second time in ONE Championship this week. He is confident of coming out on top once again.

The two first-rate kickboxers will contest the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Thailand. It is a rematch of their first encounter in the promotion in March 2022, when the Thai sensation topped Grigorian by a unanimous decision to retain his world title.

Heading into their rematch, while he is not underestimating his Armenian rival, the Pattalung, Thailand, native is nonetheless confident of getting a win.

He shared with ONE Championship in an interview::

"I have respect for Marat Grigorian. He's a good fighter in kickboxing. But in this fight, I will take my victory."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is actually the third matchup between Superbon and Grigorian. They battled back in 2018 when they were still outside ONE Championship, with Grigorian knocking out his Thai rival just 29 seconds into their clash.

