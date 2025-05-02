“I’m very confident that I’ll win” - Lucas Gabriel says he’s ready for anything that Zhang Lipeng will bring at ONE Fight Night 31

Rising Brazilian MMA star Lucas Gabriel is confident of emerging with a victory in his scheduled fight this week. He believes he has everything covered to see his cause through.

The now-Phuket, Thailand-based fighter is rostered for ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against veteran Chinese fighter Zhang Lipeng in a featured lightweight MMA clash.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his return to action, Lucas Gabriel expressed his readiness and gave insight on what to expect from him come fight night. The 25-year-old Nova Uniao Phuket affiliate said:

“I don’t like to talk about predictions because MMA is full of surprises, but I’m very confident that I’ll win. If the match is on the ground, I’ll be ready. If I need to take him down, I’ll take him down. And if the fight goes to striking, he’ll be frustrated. I’m ready for anything, and I hope to have an excellent performance and win.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will be the fourth match of Lucas Gabriel in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in May 2023. It is, however, his U.S. primetime debut in the promotion after competing in ONE's Friday Fights series in his first three matches.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 31 live at U.S. primetime.

Lucas Gabriel expects a tough challenge from Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

While he is confident of coming up with a win at ONE Fight Night 31, Lucas Gabriel is not expecting it to be a cake walk against Zhang Lipeng. He pointed this out in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his fourth match in the promotion, saying:

"I know Zhang Lipeng is a strong and experienced opponent. He has fought in major events, so I believe he will be a great challenge for me.”

In Zhang, Gabriel faces off against an opponent who has been steady in his ONE Championship campaign. He is coming off an explosive first-round TKO victory over Japanese Hiroyuki Tetsuka in his last match back in February.

