“I’m cooking with all different types of ingredients” – Luke Lessei shares why ‘The Chef’ nickname fully suits him

Luke Lessei is excited to bring his unique fighting style to a whole new audience when he makes his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17.

On December 8, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to take on Jo Nattwaut in a massive fight for his career.

Luke Lessei has spoken a lot about his journey into Muay Thai during the build-up to the contest and how his free-flowing style and influences have become some of his defining traits as a competitor.

In an interview with Cageside Press ahead of fight night, he spoke about his nickname “The Chef” and what he intends to show the ONE fans when he announces himself to them:

“My dad's been teaching me a whole bunch of different stuff under this Muay Thai umbrella and I've stuck to this same style, and now I'm starting to like let it out.”

Lessei then explained how his nickname relates to his blend of fighting styles:

“So like you said, without setting the patterns, like it almost makes perfect sense that my name is The Chef because I'm cooking with all different types of ingredients.”

He continued:

“Every fight is a different recipe and it just seems like everything is happening from the stuff I learned as a child. It's all coming out right now.”

Watch the full interview below:

Luke Lessei will need to show Jo Nattawut something new if he is going to secure a debut win

ONE Championship’s stacked roster of elite strikers means there are no easy fights in the promotion and that’s no different for the debuting Luke Lessei.

While Jo Nattawut is well-established in the promotion at this stage, this also makes him a great measuring stick for fans to find out just how good Luke Lessei is.

‘Smokin’ Jo hasn’t had results go his way as of late but you need only take a glance at the calibre of opponent that he has been in there with to understand the level he is also at.

As such, a debut win over Nattawut would be a huge statement of intentions from the recently-signed American, as he aims to make it all the way to the top on the global stage.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.