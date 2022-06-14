"I'm doin' this for me" - Tony Ferguson hits the mitts in boxing ring

Tony Ferguson recently posted footage where he is seen putting in padwork in a boxing ring. 'El Cucuy' is seemingly unconcerned about the opinions of others and claims to be doing this for himself.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion also thanked everyone who's supporting him. Ferguson wrote in the caption:

"I don’t give a f*ck what any of you say. I’m doin’ this for me. About damn time. To everyone that’s helping me, love you ladies and gentlemen- Champ -CSO- It’s good to be back, I missed me too # All In"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT ‍ -CSO- It's good to be back, I missed me too ⚔️🕶 # All In I don't give a fuck what any of you say. I'm doin' this for me. About damn time. To everyone that's helping me, love you ladies and gentlemen- Champ-CSO-It's good to be back, I missed me too ⚔️🕶 # AllIn

Ferguson is coming off a brutal front-kick KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. 'El Cucuy' took quite a while to regain consciousness after the finish, giving rise to serious concerns. This put him on a four-fight skid, although it must be noted that all of his losses came against elite competition.

The vicious nature of his latest defeat further fueled talk of retirement. However, Ferguson's post on social media suggests that he's motivated to return to winning ways.

Tony Ferguson dismisses Dana White's suggestion to take a break from fighting

Dana White made it clear that Tony Ferguson's UFC career would not be on the line going into UFC 274. Ferguson even justified White's faith in him by scoring a knockdown over Chandler in the opening frame.

However, it could safely be said that 'El Cucuy' is now past his prime even though he ranks among the elites. Following Ferguson's loss to Chandler, White suggested that he should take some time off from the octagon.

However, Ferguson is having none of it. Comparing himself to an economic investment, 'El Cucuy' stated that it's important to make crucial adjustments and keep his business running. The 38-year-old said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"F*** no! Check this out - If you have an investor, like a venture capitalist, do you think you're gonna sit there and let your businesses just sit there and float? Absolutely not! You're gonna sit there and you're gonna get back to work. You're gonna do the numbers and you're gonna make sure you make the good adjustments."

Catch Tony Ferguson's interview below:

