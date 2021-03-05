'I'm very excited about this camp' - Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms he will be in Islam Makhachev's corner for UFC 259

Khabib Nurmagomedov has arrived in Las Vegas for UFC 259 and has also confirmed his involvement in the pay-per-view. The reigning UFC lightweight champion will be in the corner of his long-term teammate Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

In the fourth episode of UFC 259 Embedded, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen arriving in Las Vegas ahead of UFC's third PPV of the year. The Eagle joined the rest of his team along with fellow lightweight, Makhachev.

The UFC lightweight champion told the Embedded crew about the workout drills he and the rest of Islam's team were preparing. Khabib Nurmagomedov also added that he will be present at the Apex while cornering Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev will be fighting rising UFC lightweight prospect Drew Dober. The Russian is being touted as the next UFC champion from the country and Khabib Nurmagomedov himself has spoken highly of Makhachev since his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems unlikely to make his return to the octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts in 2020 after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Eagle marked yet another defense of the UFC lightweight title but claimed in his post-fight interview that he had promised his mother that he wouldn't be fighting again in the absence of his father.

UFC President Dana White has been trying his best to bring back Khabib Nurmagomedov for one more fight. With The Eagle having ended his career at 29-0, White has been pushing for Khabib to go 30-0 and then call it a career.

Advertisement

For a year I wasn’t here, during this year a lot has changed in my life, there were good moments, there were also hard times.

But this is life and we keep moving, may ALLAH help us all, because we don’t know what will happen in a year. pic.twitter.com/GzrDNUAwdf — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 27, 2021

For a potential 30th opponent, there has been massive talk of a fight against former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. But with Khabib refusing to step back into the cage, GSP himself has now given up on a fight against the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen when Khabib Nurmagomedov will be asked to vacate the UFC lightweight title. As things stand, The Eagle is still recognized as the reigning 145-lbs champion.