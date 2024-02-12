"I’m excited to fight him" – "Thirsty" Felipe Lobo fired up for world title opportunity vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is excited to have earned another shot at the world title and is looking forward to taking on reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty later this week.

‘The Demolition Man’ is out to make it a short reign for ‘The General’ in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. The event will go down on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lobo will be making another go at the world title he first vied for in March 2022 but lost to then-world champion Nong-O Hama.

Speaking to The AllStar, the 30-year-old Brazilian sensation shared his frame of mind heading into the marquee showdown, as well as how he intends to go about seizing the world title from Haggerty.

Felipe Lobo said:

“But I'm very strong as well, very strong and fast. We’ve been thirsty [for this world title shot] and I'm excited to fight him.”

Watch the interview below:

Lobo was last in action in April 2023, when he knocked out Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in the third round of their bantamweight Muay Thai clash. The win was his third in four fights to date in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will be making his first defense of the world title he won in April last year, when he knocked out and dethroned long-time champion Nong-O.

The British striker followed up the victory by claiming the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold in November. He knocked out the division’s MMA king Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their all-champion clash.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and for free in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Felipe Lobo looks to put steady pressure on Jonathan Haggerty in title clash

Brazilian fighter Felipe Lobo is out to take the fight to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty when they collide on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Thailand.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative said he is all pumped up for his world title shot and is seeking to bring in the heat against ‘The General'.

‘The Demolition Man’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

"Like I said, I think there will be a lot of striking in this fight. I’m preparing myself for everything, walking backward, moving forwards, to suppress, but I keep in mind that I can’t let him get comfortable in the fight.”

