"I'm excited to get this one back" - Liam Nolan hungry for redemption against Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31

The first time they met, Liam Nolan left with a loss. This time, 'Lethal' is coming for blood.

The British striking technician has vengeance in his crosshairs as he laces the four-ounce gloves in search of a redemption win against Spanish striking maestro Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Their three-round lightweight Muay Thai sequel goes down in the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and Liam Nolan is taking nothing for granted just weeks out from his return.

"I respect him a lot for taking this fight because he could've just said no, as he's beaten me once already. But I'm excited to get this one back," the Englishman shared.

Their ONE Fight Night 19 clash saw the Knowlesy Academy martial artist suffer yet another setback in his promotional campaign. Trujillo's second-round knockdown sealed Nolan's fate on the judges' scorecards.

Despite that being a bitter pill to swallow, 'Lethal' doesn't plan on letting that loss further haunt him. The six-foot-one striker has reimagined his approach for this rematch, sharpening his weapons and tightening his defense alongside fellow British superstars Jonathan Haggerty and Freddie Haggerty.

When the Circle door closes on May 2, fans can expect a transformed version of Nolan, one determined by defeat and hungry to balance the scales.

Liam Nolan reveals what went wrong in first fight vs Trujillo

As a warrior who loves nothing more than nail-biting action and knockouts, Liam Nolan never takes his foot off the gas pedal.

However, the Londoner admitted his head-hunting way wasn't the best approach against someone as durable as Trujillo.

"I think I pushed a little too hard and was too eager to get the knockout," Nolan conceded in the same interview with the promotion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can witness this explosive rematch on ONE Fight Night 31 live in U.S. primetime for free.

