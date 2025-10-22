“I'm very excited for that” - Kana Morimoto ready to face Stamp Fairtex in highly anticipated kickboxing war

Kana Morimoto is relishing the opportunity to share the global stage with one of combat sport's biggest names.

The former K-1 champion faces three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex in an atomweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) ahead of fight night, the Japanese striker opened up about her eagerness to lock horns with the Thai megastar in what marks a significant return for both competitors.

"Well, I'm very good right now. This fight against Stamp would be a comeback fight for both of us. I'm very excited for that," Kana Morimoto shared.

She returns to build another run to the atomweight kickboxing gold, after suffering a unanimous decision loss to 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

'Krusher Queen' has gone 1-2 in three appearances on the global stage, with another loss to Anissa Meksen during her promotional bow. Her maiden triumph came against Moa Carlsson this past January.

Meanwhile, Stamp returns to action after an extended absence due to a recurring knee injury that has kept her sidelined for more than two years.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate was last in action when she captured the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Stamp previously reigned as the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Watch her full interview with SCMP below:

Kana Morimoto singles out what separates Japanese fighters from other athletes

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Kana Morimoto discussed what separates Japanese martial artists from the competition.

'Krusher Queen,' who will be one of many athletes from Japan competing at ONE 173 in Tokyo, shared:

"The difference between Japanese and foreign athletes is partly in their mentality, but it also depends on the individual. I think Japanese athletes tend to study and analyze their opponents more deeply."

"To defeat bigger opponents, we have to think, strategize, and refine our game plan extensively. So I believe the key differences lie in our mindset and approach to preparation."

Who emerges victorious in this atomweight kickboxing matchup between Stamp and Kana? Share your predictions below!

Grab your seats for the star-studded ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card here before they're gone. Fans worldwide can head to watch.onefc.com for broadcast information.

