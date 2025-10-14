“I’m extremely grateful” - Johan Ghazali on being called to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali had the absolute honor of sitting down with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following his latest victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.Accompanied by his mother, the Malaysian-American sensation was invited to meet the country’s esteemed official in the wake of his first-round knockout win over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 last month.The 18-year-old young star recalled the incredible experience in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:&quot;I just wanna say thank you to him for making the time. I'm extremely grateful. It was truly an honour to meet someone like the Prime Minister. He's a very charismatic and funny guy. We had a great chat.”“We talked about a lot of things, from Muay Thai to politics. We talked about mindset. We talked about Malaysia. It's a big step for Muay Thai and Malaysia, and I'm happy to be the pioneer of this sport.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, Ghazali shared how the Prime Minister followed his career closely and had extensive knowledge about ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’. ‘Jojo’ continued:“He is actually pretty educated on all my fights. He talked to me about my second fight [against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai] in ONE Championship, and how he liked that one the most. He even watched my last fight against Zakaria El Jamari.&quot;Malaysian Prime Minister grateful for Johan Ghazali's visitThe 10th Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was extremely delighted to have spent time with one of ONE Championship's young phenoms, Johan Ghazali.The esteemed official took to social media to thank 'Jojo' for representing Malaysia on the global stage with immense pride:&quot;I am honored to receive the visit of Johan Ghazali (Jojo), a young Muay Thai athlete, who has brought glory to Malaysia and achieved very proud success on an international stage.&quot;The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America