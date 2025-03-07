"I'm not fighting him again" - Alex Pereira makes his feelings known about recent meet up with Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira has no plans to run-it-back with Israel Adesanya for a fifth time. 'Poatan' vs. 'The Last Stylebender' is counted as one of the great combat sports rivalries of all time.

The pair first locked horns at Glory of Heroes 1 and Pereira by unanimous decision. Next up, at Glory of Heroes 7, 'Poatan' won by knockout.

Down the line, at UFC 281, Adesanya was dethroned by the Brazilian fighter. However, at UFC 287, the Nigerian-born kiwi defeated 'Poatan' by knockout and re-claimed the strap he previously lost.

After this loss, Pereira moved up to the UFC light heavyweight division, became the champion and is currently on a five-fight win streak. This weekend at UFC 313, he will look to defend his strap for the fourth time when he faces Magomed Ankalaev.

The UFC light heavyweight kingpin seems to have squashed his beef with Adesanya as the two were spotted sitting next to each other at UFC 312. Recently, in an interview with Sky Sports NZ, 'Poatan' talked about the mutual respect he and Adesanya share and added:

"It was really cool, you know, to be with them and I think that’s all in the past. I think the rivalries and talking a bunch of stuff is good when you are gonna fight someone, or you might fight someone."

He added:

"But we never crossed a line with each other talking about each other’s families or anything like that. No deal breakers basically. So it’s good to have a rivalry when you’re going to fight someone, but I think that’s in the past. I'm not fighting him again. So why not be friendly."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (12:01):

When Alex Pereira invited Israel Adesanya to train together

At UFC 312, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, who were in attendance, were spotted sitting next to each other. In a clip shared by Adesanya, it was revealed that the UFC light heavyweight champion has invited him to train together, and believes the two have a lot to learn from each other.

'Poatan' said :

"Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

