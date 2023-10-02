"I'm fighting for my country" - Indian UFC fighter Anshul Jubli vows entertainment in confident statement ahead of debut at UFC 294 (Exclusive)

UFC lightweight Anshul Jubli is set to make history by becoming the first Indian ever to feature in two UFC fights, after becoming only the second to step foot into the octagon after Bharat Khandare.

Jubli came through the ranks of Road to UFC's very first season and competed against other Asian mixed martial artists in the lightweight category. He was successful in the semifinals against South Korean fighter Kyung Pyo Kim via split decision.

'King of Lions' then took on Jeka Saragih in the finale of the tournament at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac. He won the fight with a smashing performance and a Performance of the Night bonus.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch ahead of his UFC 294 fight, Jubli spoke about what it means to represent a proud country like India and try to impress over a billion people back home.

“Yes, yes. And see, we Indians are very patriotic. We love our country. If you’re representing our country internationally, we’re gonna support you like anything. It’s not as big as cricket and everything but still we will be there for you. So, I am getting all this support and love which I am very grateful of, you know. That’s what I carry, like, what are you fighting for? Like for you, and for money, I’m fighting for my country.”

Anshul Jubli's UFC debut against Saragih was also immortalized with a post-fight octagon interview where he iterated his immense love for the country.

He passionately said:

"Namaste UFC. We’re going all the way to the top. First every Road to UFC lightweight winner, from the Himalayas of Uttarakhand, from the great country of India!"

Anshul Jubli's next fight: Who will the Indian UFC fighter take on next?

Anshul Jubli is set to feature on the preliminary card of UFC 294 against Mike Breeden on October 21, 2023.

Jubli will fight in the same arena where he watched his first-ever UFC pay-per-view event live. He will look to extend his unbeaten record of seven wins over a struggling Breeden.

Mike 'Money' Breeden has lost each of his three fights inside the octagon and faces a steep challenge to try to change his fortunes against an in-form 'King of Lions'.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Anshul Jubli was all praises for his opponent but maintained that he held the edge and was looking to outdo Breeden.

“He’s very good, like tough guy, like all-rounder. His grappling is good, his striking is good. So yeah excited for the matchup. Everything is decent but mine is better so wherever the fight goes I’m gonna be better.”

Check out Anshul Jubli's comments below [2:36 & 8:38]:

