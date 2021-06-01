"I'm forever grateful for everything you do for me" - Conor McGregor's niece thanks him for 'dream' birthday present

Conor McGregor was in a gifting mood as he gifted a brand new Range Rover to his young niece.

Taylor McGregor, the daughter of the UFC star's sister Erin, took to Instagram to thank her uncle for the luxurious birthday present. Showing off her brand new Range Rover, Taylor thanked The Notorious One for gifting her the car.

"My dream car at 20," Taylor wrote. "@thenotoriousmma thanks for bringing me on this crazy journey with you I’m forever grateful for everything you do for me."

Conor McGregor's sister Erin posted an Instagram story showing Taylor having a test run in her new vehicle. She also expressed her gratitude to McGregor.

“We really are so lucky to have the best family. The kindness and love runs deep between us all. @taylormcgregor_ @thenotoriousmma @aoife.mcgregor @deedevlin1 @mcgregortony and mags. I wouldn’t want to do this life without u guys. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Safe driving Tay," said Erin.

This isn't the first time Conor McGregor has given his niece an extravagant present. In February 2018, Taylor posted a picture of a Mini Cooper on Instagram and thanked her uncle for the present.

Although Taylor is only 20 years old, she is already a popular personality on Instagram with more than 43,000 followers. Her mother Erin, meanwhile, is also a well-known celebrity during her stint on the Irish version of the acclaimed television show Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

Conor McGregor's newest family member

The grand gesture comes after Conor McGregor and fiancee Dee Devlin welcomed their third child earlier this month.

The UFC superstar introduced his baby boy, Rían, in an Instagram post.

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5. Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world. My new born son, Rían McGregor," said Conor McGregor.

The couple's firstborn son, Conor Jack, was born on May 5, 2017. Meanwhile, their second child and only daughter, Croía, was born on January 2, 2019.

The couple had been together long before Conor was a mainstream superstar. Devlin announced on her birthday last year that they were getting engaged.