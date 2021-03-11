Who is Conor McGregor's niece Taylor McGregor and how old is she?

Taylor McGregor is Conor McGregor's oldest niece and daughter of his sister Erin. Even though Taylor is only 20 years old, she is already reaching Instagram fame with almost 45,000 followers on the social media app.

The McGregor clan has jumped into its most prestigious member's success bandwagon and has been enjoying the ride so far.

Besides Conor McGregor's global popularity, his sister Erin has taken part in the Irish version of the acclaimed television show, Dancing with the Stars, in 2018.

Taylor also seems to be profiting from her uncle's prosperity as she has gathered quite a faithful following across her social media accounts.

Erin is a proud mom to Taylor. She constantly posts pictures to her own Instagram account, celebrating the new accomplishments of her oldest daughter.

"Look at my firstborn daughter! I am so proud of the young lady she has become. She is about to start a new chapter of her life, and I'm excited to watch and support her decisions in life. One thing I have learnt over the years is to keep learning and moving on to new things that help you grow as a person. I wish I had the guts she has when I was younger. Live your life believe in yourself, reach for the stars Taylor McGregor," Erin wrote about Taylor.

What does Conor McGregor's niece do?

While she could become a full-time internet celebrity in the future, for now, Taylor works as an HDBrow Stylist and tan specialist, according to the Irish Sun.

Conor McGregor's niece is super proud of her uncle. Taylor does not hide the admiration she has for The Notorious One and how he inspires her in life.

Taylor has always been Conor McGregor's biggest fan. She frequently uploads pictures of him to her Instagram account ahead of his UFC bouts.

"It's time to make history! Best of luck to my role model. [I am] so lucky to be able to call you my uncle and my best friend! [He] doesn't need any luck; we all know who's the champ. Can't wait to celebrate! Bring me home that belt, Conor McGregor," Taylor wrote in 2017 before the UFC 222 showdown against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The love flows both sides, as Conor McGregor appreciates his oldest niece with gifts and affection. Ahead of Taylor's 18th anniversary, the UFC superstar presented her with a Mini Cooper.

"Thanks so much to my amazing uncle Conor McGregor for my brand new car! I am in love," Taylor wrote.

Another important fact about Taylor is that she is currently in a two-year-long relationship with her girlfriend, Shauna Delahunty.

"Happy second anniversary to my personal headache. You melt my brain but keep me sain (sometimes). I love you always," Shauna wrote, celebrating her time with Taylor.