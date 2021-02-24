Ranking every Conor McGregor haircut from worst to best

Conor McGregor has maintained an authentic selection of diverse hairstyles throughout all of his career in the UFC. But which of his haircuts gave him the most fighting abilities when entering the octagon?

In this exercise full of Samson references, Conor McGregor will have his hair closely examined to determine once and for all what hairstyle produced the best version of the Irishman in the UFC.

6. The Shorthair Conor McGregor

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Conor McGregor had his hair at a short length for three fights in the UFC - one unanimous decision win and two losses. It looks like it is just not a great fit for the Irishman.

His second bout in the promotion, against a 21-year-old Max Holloway, had to go to the judges before Conor McGregor could be declared the winner and have his hand raised by the referee of the match, Herb Dean.

The first time Conor McGregor was defeated in the UFC also happened when he had short hair. Nate Diaz proved to be a tough opponent to "The Notorious One" after McGregor decided to move from featherweight to welterweight in only three months.

The most infamous bout of Conor McGregor's career, when he entered the octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov, also had him with a slim buzz. Just like in the first Diaz fight, McGregor lost via submission.

5. The Mohawk Conor McGregor

McGregor vs. Brimmage

Conor McGregor had a convincing performance against Marcus Brimmage on his UFC debut in 2013. Although there is no evidence that the mohawk hindered him in any way, let's say that he only became a UFC champion after shaving that off.

4. Buzz Cut Conor McGregor

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

Rising like a phoenix, Conor McGregor decided to go fresh for his rematch against Nate Diaz. The strategy worked: Shaven head McGregor became linked to a serious and determined version of the Irishman.

However, in his career's subsequent rematch, against Dustin Poirier, the shaven head did not fit his persona. A more humble and respectful Conor McGregor could not hold the confidence and focus brought by the skinhead cut.

3. The Man-bun/Braids Conor McGregor

McGregor vs. Poirier I

Conor McGregor got rid of the mohawk only to get his hair braided. Inspired by the History Channel series Vikings, the Irishman decided to give the hairstyle a go. And his impressive win over Diego Brandao proved that the cut had a certain flair.

Less than two months later, Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for the first time with the slight addition of a man-bun at the end of his braids.

2. The Long Hair and Beard Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

A quick and easy win and arguably the best performance of Conor McGregor's career happened while he had the wild look of long hair and a full beard.

Against Chad Mendes, in an interim featherweight title fight, Conor McGregor captured a UFC championship belt for the first time. He would readapt the style against Donald Cerrone five years later - a bout that he only needed 40 seconds to be declared the winner.

1. The Fade Conor McGregor

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Two title fights and another spectacular performance make the fade the best of Conor McGregor's hairstyles. He first introduced the sidecut against Dennis Siver, in his fifth fight in the promotion.

Conor McGregor also had the same look in both of his title fights. In the legendary 13-seconds clash against Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight belt, the Irishman did not even need to rub a second handful of gel for the post-fight interview.

With another victory for the lightweight championship against Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor confirmed that this is the haircut that suits him the best both out and inside the octagon.