"I'm the future champion" - Yuki Yoza fires shots at Haggerty, Superlek after downing former titleholder in Bangkok

Yuki Yoza wasted no time in responding to Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9's desire to face him following his impressive triumph at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.The former K-1 champion delivered a dominant three-round performance against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, immediately drawing attention from the two aforementioned superstars.Haggerty applauded Yoza's second successive promotional win, while 'The Kicking Machine' said he'll be the Japanese warrior's worst nightmare in a Facebook post.&quot;@jhaggerty_ I can't wait to face you in the ring. I'll take the belt with all my respect. I'm the future champion.👑&quot; Yuki Yoza wrote on his official Instagram account, directly responding to the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.The Team Vasileus warrior didn't stop there, turning his attention to the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, who seemed fired up to pull one back for his fellow countryman.&quot;@superlek789 You said you were giving me nightmares. But when I defeat you, it's not a nightmare, it's a prophetic dream,&quot; the Japanese striker continued with a clever play on words.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza should fare well against Haggerty or SuperlekWith momentum on his side, the Team Vasileus star appears ready to back up his bold predictions when the promotion books his next high-profile encounter.Both matchups will provide the Japanese sensation a true test of his abilities.A scrap against Haggerty should pit two warriors with a variety of styles. Meanwhile, a contest against Superlek should be equally electrifying given their abilities to mix their point of attack.Yuki Yoza has wasted no time finding his footing on the global stage, and while both matchups will be as tough as they come, he should be able to overcome either with the right preparation and game plan.Fight fans who missed his victorious outing at ONE Friday Fights 116 can watch the full event replay below: