The world of combat sports is rife with “what if” bouts and planned megafights. Despite how hard promotions try to line them up, some fall apart at one point or another. In recent memory for ONE Championship, it has unfortunately happened.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, currently reigning as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, is currently set on a collision course with Superbon Singha Mawynn. While the excitement is certainly palpable, their bout has undergone two cancellations already.

Originally set to take place at ONE Fight Night 15 this past October, Superbon was forced to pull out of the bout after sustaining a calf injury and matchmakers rebooked the bout for ONE Fight Night 17 on December 9.

That bout would get scrapped once again, this time because of the champion falling sick due to influenza, with them getting booked once again for this Friday, December 22, at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Tawanchai, eager to finally have the mega bout, told ONE Championship of his hopes for the bout to finally push through:

“I hope this fight won't be postponed again. I'm glad this fight is finally happening. I will do my best. Then let's see who will win.”

What has been said about this bout?

Tawanchai previously pointed out the respect he had for Superbon’s skills and achievements, but that is not stopping him from going for the big finish.

As for Superbon, the loss of his featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov still weighs heavily on his mind and his hard at work preparing for his redemption story at the expense of Tawanchai.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.