"I'm glad he remembers me" - Alexander Volkanovski star-struck by Mel Gibson; Brandon Moreno makes daughter laugh with 'poop' jokes: UFC 290 Embedded

With UFC 290 just around the corner, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is preparing for his fifth title defense against interim champion Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event features another thrilling matchup, as UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno squares off against Alexandre Pantoja.

Leading up to major UFC events, fans eagerly anticipate the 'Embedded' series, as it offers a glimpse into the personal lives and training camps of the fighters. This behind-the-scenes footage humanizes the athletes, providing a deeper connection and understanding of their journey and adding to the event's excitement.

During the first episode of the UFC 290 Embedded vlog series, Alexander Volkanovski was seen enjoying live action from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Also present at the event was acclaimed actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson, who was seated cage-side for UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov.

Gibson greeted Volkanovski and expressed his pleasure in meeting the Australian UFC champion. He further mentioned his admiration for excellence in any field and wished Volkanovski the best for his upcoming fight against Yair Rodriguez this weekend.

Visibly star-struck by the interaction, Volanovski stated:

"I know he came to by [Brian] Ortega fight, he's been in a couple of the fights. He loves the UFC, so, I'm glad he remembers me."

UFC fan favorite Brandon Moreno was also spotted spending quality time with his daughter while also diligently preparing himself physically for the upcoming fight. Moreno is currently on a high-fiber diet to maintain a clean and healthy stomach. In a lighthearted moment, Moreno cracked a silly 'poop joke', bringing joy and laughter to the adorable interaction.

Check out the full episode below:

Jon Anik previews the upcoming UFC 290 clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez

UFC color commentator Jon Anik believes that Yair Rodriguez will present a significant challenge to 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski. According to Anik, Rodriguez's unique style and impressive firepower can be tricky to deal with.

Despite oddsmakers favoring Volkanovski in the battle to determine the undisputed featherweight champion, Anik believes 'El Pantera' has a better chance than the odds suggest. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anik stated:

“The betting line in terms of Yair Rodriguez and Alexander Volkanovski, it’s predictive in nature because essentially it tells you by the nature of the money line what the probability is of a guy like Yair Rodriguez would win the fight. And I just feel like he has a better chance than he is being given by the oddsmakers, by the sharps out there."

Anik added:

“I know they’re just trying to draw two-way action, but Yair Rodriguez is a very uniquely hard guy to prepare for. A lot of people suggest that maybe Josh Emmett is a harder matchup for Alexander Volkanovski than Yair Rodriguez. I’m excited to see what Yair Rodriguez can do with the opportunity, and you can be sure he has Volkanovski’s attention.”

Catch Jon Anik's comments below (19:30):

Poll : 0 votes