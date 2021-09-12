"I'm going to beat Robbie again" - Nick Diaz says he's feeling "unstoppable" ahead of UFC comeback

Nick Diaz is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against Robbie Lawler. In two weeks, the Stockton native will take on the former welterweight champion at UFC 266.

Having been away from the fight game for well over six years, Diaz has no fear of being the victim of ring rust. The 38-year-old feels "unstoppable" and believes he is "way more of a dangerous" fighter than he was in 2004 when he finished Lawler.

The UFC recently published a teaser for their special countdown show, wherein Diaz claimed he'll emerge victorious opposite Lawler for the second time.

"I’m actually way more of a dangerous fighter than I was when I fought Robbie Lawler for the first time. I’m going to be really unstoppable having made the right decisions... I’m going to beat Robbie again," said Nick Diaz.

UFC 266 is set to take place on September 25. Diaz and Lawler will meet inside the octagon in a five-round bout. This will be the second non-main event and non-title fight scheduled to go 25 minutes in UFC history.

At UFC 263 in June, Nick Diaz's younger brother Nate also featured in a five-round fight opposite Leon Edwards.

Robbie Lawler says "he has grown a whole bunch" since his fight with Nick Diaz

It has been more than 17 years since Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz locked horns at UFC 47. The then-rookies battled it out in an entertaining clash, with Diaz coming out on top.

Lawler, who went on to become a UFC welterweight champion, believes he will have much more to offer in his rematch against Diaz.

"Obviously, we were very young at that time. He took the fight to me, hit me with some good shots and it wasn’t my night. I’ve grown a whole bunch. He’s developed his skills. It’s a different fight. Same guy, just a little different," Robbie Lawler told MMA Junkie.

Lawler's last UFC fight was against Neil Magny in August 2020. At the end of the third round, Magny was declared the winner via a unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

