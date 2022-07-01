"I'm going to be the best champion you've ever seen!" - Sean Strickland sends message to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 presser

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya were both present at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference. Strickland had some words for both the UFC middleweight champion and challenger Jared Cannonier. He boldly announced that he would be the best champion that fans have ever seen:

“You gonna get a different guy. I may start paint my nail and act like a female. I’ll be wearing sunglasses inside, you know what I’m saying? It’s gonna be different. I’m gonna go making suits, I’m making me a nice car. I’m gonna trade my 2018 Nissan Frontier, get me a Porsche. Just f***ing wait. I’m gonna leave all of you guys behind. I'm going to be the best champion you've ever seen!”

Watch Sean Strickland talk about being a champion in the video below:

Sean Strickland will face Alex Pereira in a middleweight bout. ‘Tarzan’ is currently on a six-fight winning streak. In his last outing, the California native secured a victory against Jack Hermansson via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland.

Alex Pereira is an acclaimed kickboxer. The Brazilian is a two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion who has made his transition to MMA. After an initial loss to Quemuel Ottoni, he has won all of his next five fights. Most recently, he defeated Bruno Silva by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev.

UFC 276 takes place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena and will be headlined by two title fights. Adesanya will defend his middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier, while Alex Volkanovski will put his featherweight belt on the line in a trilogy fight with Max Holloway.

Israel Adesanya is ready to go against Sean Strickland

A potential win at UFC 276 for ‘Tarzan’ would increase his chances of facing Adesanya. On Saturday, he takes on the only man to knock out ‘The Last Stylebender’. It all happened at Glory of Heroes 7 back in 2017, where Pereira shut Adesanya's lights out with a left hook in the third round.

Strickland and the middleweight champion took the opportunity to trade some verbal jabs at the presser. 'Tarzan' was quick to remind Adesanya about his loss in a kickboxing bout. Israel Adesanya replied by saying that he slapped Strickland backstage. Furthermore, the Nigerian-born New Zealander detailed what would happen if the two were to fight:

“Tell you what, if you win this fight, when we fight I knock you out. I’m gonna do a Tiktok dance over your grave.”

Israel Adesanya is known for his dance routines that he executes while making his walk to the octagon. He also likes to celebrate his wins with dance moves.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender 🕺🏾

Dance on the grave of your enemies

Like no one is watching 🤗🥰

#ishouldhavetrainedmorespinningshit

#thiswasthehardestpartofthefight

🕺🏾Dance on the grave of your enemiesLike no one is watching 🤗🥰 ⚡️🕺🏾💫Dance on the grave of your enemiesLike no one is watching 🤗🥰😜#ishouldhavetrainedmorespinningshit#thiswasthehardestpartofthefight#breakdancefighting

