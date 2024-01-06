“I’m going a different route” - Ryan Garcia surprisingly backs out of Devin Haney fight, announces new opponent in sights

Ryan Garcia has recently announced his withdrawal from a potential matchup with Devin Haney, indicating a shift in focus toward securing a new opponent for his next fight.

The reigning WBC super lightweight champion confirmed active talks between his team and Garcia's for an upcoming showdown. Despite Oscar De La Hoya also suggesting that the Haney vs. Garcia fight was on the verge of confirmation, a recent social media post from 'KingRy' hints that the highly anticipated super fight might no longer be in the cards.

Garcia expressed on X his intention to face WBA junior welterweight titleholder Rolando Romero next, believing it would be a more significant bout than the one against Haney. He wrote:

"I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar made this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS. #GarciaRomero"

'KingRy' mentioned in a subsequent post that facing Haney would carry greater significance in the future if he takes on Romero first.

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

Garcia made a triumphant comeback after his defeat to Gervonta Davis in their memorable clash last April. In Dec. 2023, he encountered Oscar Duarte and finished the bout with an eighth-round knockout following a dominating performance.

Floyd Mayweather places Ryan Garcia among current boxing elite

Ryan Garcia appears to have gained the backing of iconic figure Floyd Mayweather in his corner. 'KingRy', aiming to fill the gap caused by his strained ties with Oscar De La Hoya, seems to have found an ally in Mayweather.

'Money' acknowledges Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and former rival Canelo Alvarez as the current top three stars in boxing. Recently, 'KingRy' and Mayweather were seen enjoying an evening in Las Vegas. During their time together, Mayweather spoke with Inside Fighting and praised Garcia's performance against Oscar Duarte. 'Money' confirmed his status as one of the current top three attractions in the sport, saying:

"There are some heavy hitters in the game right now but there’s only really three. Canelo, Ryan and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. A lot of time people think well I got a belt. I’m a star. I got two belts. In today’s time, they think belts and a few million dollars makes you a star."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments below: