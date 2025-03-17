“I'm going to be more known” - Jonathan Di Bella on the importance of making a statement in title war with Sam-A in Japan

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is using his scheduled match this week against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to further grow his following in Asia and North America.

Ad

The Italian-Canadian fighter made this known in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his showdown with Sam-A at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where they will battle for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Di Bella said:

"If I win and get another belt, another title, in front of Japanese fans, I'm going to be more known in Japan and in North America. I'm one of the only North Americans fighting on the card and going to be one of the only North American kickboxing champions, you know?"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

At ONE 172, both Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A are gunning for a win that will put them closer to returning to the top of the division they once ruled. They are out to book a ticket for a unification bout against reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at some point after.

Di Bella was last in action in December, where he scored a decision victory over Rui Botelho of Portugal. Sam-A, meanwhile, has racked up back-to-back victories to underline his standing as still a force to contend with even at the age of 41.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella thrilled and honored to be part of stacked ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella touts ONE 172 this week in Japan as a must-see fare of fight fans and he is thrilled and honored to be part of the stacked card.

His showdown with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title is one of five championship matches on tap for the marquee event, marking the return of ONE Championship to the "Land of the Rising Sun" for the second straight year.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella spoke of ONE 172 in an interview with the promotion, saying:

"It’s crazy. Honestly, this shows that I'm one of the best in the world."

He added:

"[ONE Chairman and CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong ] put all the best strikers in one card, and it's a dream card for the fans of striking. It's all the best strikers in the world. We have all the superstars; all the big names are on one card."

Ad

Ad

ONE 172 is headlined by the long-awaited flyweight kickboxing match between martial arts icons Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Also seeing action are ONE superstars Superlek, Tawanchai, Adriano Moraes, Phetjeeja, and Nabil Anane, as well Japanese stars Masaaki Noiri, Yuya Wakamatsu and Kana, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.