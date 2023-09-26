“I’m going to look incredible” - Kelvin Gastelum promises ‘shredded’ bodily avatar for December return to the UFC’s welterweight division

Kelvin Gastelum recently opened up about his upcoming return to welterweight and indicated that he plans to prove his doubters wrong. The former TUF winner uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he explained his decision to return to 170lbs and weighed in on the doubt surrounding his ability to successfully make weight.

He mentioned that he is taking the weight-cut seriously and is currently using the resources available to him in order to ensure he is successful:

"I'm going to prove everybody wrong, I'll tell you that. I'm working with the UFC nutritionists. They're giving me plans, and I'm going to follow it to the ''T'." [4:41 - 4:50]

Gastelum not only intends to make 170lbs, but also wants to transform his body. He mentioned that he is going to look different physically and is committed to prove his doubters wrong, saying:

"I have no doubt I'm going to make the weight on December 1st, and I'm going to look incredible. I'm going to look shredded, and I know there's a lot of you guys doubting me that I can do this, but I'm going to do it. I am going to prove you guys wrong, watch me as I do it." [4:51 - 5:08]

It will be interesting to see how the fighter performs in his return to welterweight and whether the commitment to his nutrition will allow him to return to title contention.

Check out the full video:

Kelvin Gastelum shares his thoughts on opponent Sean Brady

Despite his previously scheduled bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov being cancelled, it appears as though the UFC have gone in another direction with both fighters as Kelvin Gastelum will now fight Sean Brady in his return to welterweight on December 2nd.

During the aforementioned video, the former TUF winner complimented Brady for being an equally tough opponent. The Philadelphia native is currently the No.9 ranked welterweight, so an impressive win could definitely get the former middleweight contender closer to the top-5.

He mentioned that he considers him to be a worthy opponent and one that he isn't taking lightly:

"Before he fought Belal [Muhammad], he was undefeated and I think he had several knockouts along with that undefeated status. So this is no pushover by any means." [5:42 - 5:50]

Fight announcement for UFC Fight Night 233