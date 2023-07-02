Sean Brady shows off unusually swollen elbow as he blames it on Streptococcus B for pulling out of Jack Della Maddalena fight

Sean Brady has finally released a statement on Instagram following reports that he was forced to withdraw from his bout with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290. The pay-per-view card is set to take place next weekend, which gives the promotion's matchmakers little time to find a new opponent for the Australian.

Brady detailed how a bacteria known as Streptococcus B had infected the bursa sac in his elbow, causing severe swelling and pain. Having suffered a serious staph infection in 2021, the welterweight contender knew that his skin infection was not to be taken lightly. He sought treatment from a doctor, but there was no indication of a likely return to action for the No.8-ranked welterweight.

Sean Brady took to Instagram to apologize to Jack Della Maddalena but also called out the Australian for his choice words after news emerged of Brady's withdrawal.

"Thankfully by Thursday they were able to pinpoint that Streptococcus B was growing in my left elbow which quickly spread to my bursa causing a septic bursitis... the doctor said there’s no way I’m able to fight and I need to let this heal."

Brady continued:

"To Jack, I’m sorry we won’t be able to get to share the cage together, I know you worked just as hard as me but as for saying 'Brady s**t the bed' I expect that from an internet troll, but not a fellow fighter himself, so shame on you and I hope you/none of your teammates have to go through this in the future. We’ll see each other someday soon."

See the post below:

Having suffered the first loss of his career in his previous fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 280, Sean Brady will be eager to bounce back in style. But after suffering some bad luck through injury, he will have to remain patient before he can get back to winning ways.

Kevin Holland offers to replace Sean Brady on short notice against Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena is currently without an opponent for UFC 290 next weekend after Sean Brady was forced to withdraw due to a serious skin infection.

However, fan favorite Kevin Holland has offered to step up on short notice to face Della Maddalena, despite the American being scheduled to face Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 three weeks later.

'Trailblazer' took to Instagram and said:

"They're saying that Jack will take anyone from 170 or 185 [pounds]. Well I think I'm the perfect candidate. I used to fight at 185 and now I actively fight at 170... Like I said before, there's a good chance Michael Chiesa might pull out the fight anyway. So I fight Jack at 185, Chiesa pulls out it's no longer a big deal."

Watch the video below:

