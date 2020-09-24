Heading into what many believe will be the toughest challenge of his professional fighting career this weekend, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya remains confident about beating Paulo Costa and looking good while he's at it.

In the main event of UFC 253, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are set to lock horns with the middleweight title on the line. Both fighters are undefeated, and someone will definitely lose the perfect record following what is set to be a surefire barnburner of a contest this Saturday at Abu Dhabi. While fight fans and pundits believe that it's going to be a very close one to call, Israel Adesanya believes he'll get rid of the Brazilian knockout artist quite easily.

“I think the muscles fool everyone. The muscles and the whole flurries and fighting punching bags fool everyone,” Israel Adesanya said at the virtual media day for UFC 253. “Everyone thinks, wow this is a big fight. I’m like, nah. I’ve already had the fight of the middleweight division, which was Kelvin Gastelum. I’ve already had the biggest fight in the middleweight division crowd-wise, which was Robert Whittaker. I’m gonna make it look easy. A lot of people are gonna be shocked by that.”

Until now, Israel Adesanya has taken on and beaten the very best in the 185 lb division, including former champ Robert Whittaker, but Costa's knockout power brings a whole new dimension to this matchup. However, Adesanya believes in himself and remains about retaining the gold this Saturday in the main event of UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya wants Jared Cannonier next

Adesanya even went as far as naming his next opponent should he get his hand raised on Saturday. The middleweight champ has his sights set on Jared Cannonier for his next title defense.

“He’s been the dark horse of the division. I look forward to challenges like that,” he said. “Me and my coaches have had an eye on him for a while.”