  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I'm going to submit him” - Challenger Dante Leon eager to unseat champion Tye Ruotolo in the most definitive way possible 

“I'm going to submit him” - Challenger Dante Leon eager to unseat champion Tye Ruotolo in the most definitive way possible 

By Ted Razon
Modified May 02, 2025 08:25 GMT
Dante Leon (L) and Tye Ruotolo (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Dante Leon (L) and Tye Ruotolo (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Dante Leon isn't just coming for Tye Ruotolo's welterweight submission grappling belt, he's also looking to be the first man to finish him in ONE Championship.

Ad

The Canadian challenger made a bold prediction ahead of his showdown with arguably one of the best BJJ athletes of this generation at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE ahead of the biggest match of his career, Leon vowed to end Ruotolo's trail of dominance by tapping him out this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

"I'm going to try to submit him. I'm going to try to beat him and secure a victory that takes all judges, takes any kind of opinion out of it. It's gonna be a submission victory if it's gonna be anything. I'm 100 percent confident in that happening."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dante Leon showcased his elite grappling chops in his promotional debut against Bruno Pucci last year, where he submitted the MMA vet via a slick triangle-armbar.

Ad

The Pedigo Submission Fighting athlete then earned his shot at 26 pounds of gold by outlasting multiple-time world title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Submitting Ruotolo, however, will be much easier said than done. We'll soon find out if Dante Leon can live up to his promise at ONE Fight Night 31. The full event will air live in US primetime on May 2, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon says he won't let Tye Ruotolo bully him

Tye Ruotolo loves getting physical in his matches, using unrelenting top pressure and initiating grueling scrambles to overwhelm his foes.

Ad

Dante Leon knows this all too well, having faced the youngest IBJJF world champion twice before. Given what's at stake in this 10-minute grudge match, the Canadian challenger made sure he is in the best physical and mental shape of his life.

"I'm definitely gonna be physically stronger than he is. My cardio, my conditioning, my shape's gonna be top notch. I don't necessarily see anywhere that I'm going to be lacking in," Leon told ONE.
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications