"I’m going to be surprised by this kid’s grappling?” - Alex Volkanovski points to Islam Makhachev fights while breaking down Ilia Topuria’s confidence

Alex Volkanovski is skeptical that his upcoming opponent, Ilia Topuria, will provide a challenge not yet seen by the featherweight champion.

'The Great' is set to defend his 145-pound title against Topuria in the main event of UFC 298.

Both men are full of confidence ahead of the bout. But the prediction shared by the surging contender was met with surprise by some, as 'El Matador' stated that his title clash will be his easiest fight yet.

Now, the featherweight king has shared thoughts of his own about his opponent's state of mind. During a recent interview with TheMacLife, he said this:

"Maybe he hasn't had to show different things. Like in his last few fights he hasn't had to show his grappling. But for people to act like, 'Oh he's grappling well!' I was going, 'Yeah, okay.' I'm going to be surprised by this kid's grappling? Look who I train with every day!"

He continued:

"Look at the guys I've fought. I've moved up to heavier divisions against guys that are just, like Islam. I mean, everyone knows he [has] devastating grappling. Let's be real. What do you think is gonna happen if [Makhachev] was gonna grapple Ilia? Come on man, let's be real. I'm gonna be surprised by his grappling and wrestling?"

Watch Alex Volkanovski's interview below from 8:05:

Alex Volkanovski wants to "embarrass" Ilia Topuria

UFC 298 will be headlined by a featherweight title clash between long-reigning champion Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

With 'El Matador' predicting that his first UFC title fight will be the easiest fight of his career thus far, it seems that 'The Great' wants to serve his opponent a slice of humble pie.

Having never been defeated at 145 pounds throughout his career, Volkanovski poses a significant threat. He plans to expose Topuria during their clash and hopes to humiliate the contender and teach him a lesson.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he said this:

"My goal for this one isn't just winning. I want to go out there, I want to embarrass this bloke. It's not that I'm trying to embarrass him but what I plan on doing, going out there, I want him to realize that there is levels. I want him to be like, 'Oh wow, I'm nowhere near this level."

Watch Alex Volkanovski's interview below from 8:40: