"I’m going to use a move called the walrus, where I just lie on you. You can’t get away" - Elon Musk on how he plans to defeat Vladimir Putin in an MMA fight

Elon Musk has jokingly sent out a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him inside the octagon for an MMA fight.

Musk is currently assisting the Ukrainian defensive efforts by deploying thousands of his Starlink satellites above the country. Russia has been targeting the power grids of Ukraine to wipe out the internet and intercept information. The use of Musk's Starlink satellites means Ukranians have access to the internet with encrypted data.

Speaking on the FULL SEND podcast, the tech billionaire, who has a net worth of over $270 billion, admitted he'd be willing to fight Putin in one-on-one combat and use a move called "the walrus" to win the fight:

"I challenged him [Putin] to single combat. MMA-style. Listen, it'll be a pay-per-view. It'll be an interesting question because he's good at martial arts and he's pretty buff. You've seen those pictures of him on a horse... I do have a bit of a weight advantage... I think I'm 30% bigger than him. I'm going to use a move called the walrus, where I just lie on you. You can't get away."

Elon Musk issuing his challenge to Vladimir Putin in Russian:

Elon Musk @elonmusk I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна I hereby challengeВладимир Путин to single combatStakes are Україна

Catch the full interview with Elon Musk here:

Michael Bisping once trolled Elon Musk and asked him to ban Jake Paul from Twitter

Although it looks like Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is dead in the water, there was a time when UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping had pleaded with Musk to ban Jake Paul off the platform should he have successfully purchased it.

Before 'The Problem Child' set a date for his Madison Square Garden card or had an opponent in mind, the former Disney channel star was often found trolling Bisping and trying to antagonize the former middleweight champion into a boxing match.

'The Count' always refused and instead asked Musk to ban Jake Paul on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast.

The 43-year-old said:

"I'm not getting into this but I've literally just seen that. It sounds like hate speech, it does. Musk! Ban him! Get rid of him, shadow ban Jake Paul, the f*****g prick!"

Despite pleading for him to purchase Twitter and remove Jake Paul, Bisping's loud-mouthed antics certainly haven't let up in retirement. The UFC color commentator has also often been seen trolling the tech billionaire on social media.

Catch Michael Bisping's podcast here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far