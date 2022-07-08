"No sh*t Sherlock" - Elon Musk gets trolled by Michael Bisping on Twitter

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has hilariously trolled Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk.

Bisping never minced his words as a fighter in the UFC, and it appears as though in retirement things haven't changed. 'The Count' has spoken about Musk often during his podcasts, especially when the news broke that the 51-year-old was intending to buy Twitter.

This time, however, the former middleweight champion pulled no punches when trolling the richest man on the planet.

"No sh*t Sherlock"

Elon Musk and his Space X team hope to be the first to put a human on Mars. Although that hasn't happened yet, Bisping wasted no time in reminding Musk of that fact.

Maybe Michael Bisping is still angry that the deal for Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is yet to go through. The 43-year-old joked earlier this year that when Musk is announced the new owner of the social media platform, he would ban Jake Paul, who at the time was calling out the retired fighter.

On a previous episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"I'm not getting into this but I've literally just seen that. It sounds like hate speech, it does. Musk! Ban him! Get rid of him, shadow ban Jake Paul, the f*****g prick!"

Catch Michael Bisping discussing Elon Musk and Twitter here:

Michael Bisping credits Jake Paul for facing an actual boxer

Many fans, including Michael Bisping himself, were happy when Jake Paul finally ended his campaign of trying to box the now UFC commentator.

On August 6, at Madison Square Garden, Jake Paul was due to face the British boxer and younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury. The pair were originally meant to fight in December last year before an illness and rib injury to 'TNT' prevented them from competing.

Their rescheduled bout looked to be going ahead before 'TNT' was denied entry into the United States. The former Disney channel star revealed he would still be boxing on the card, and this week announced Hasim Rahman Jr. as his new opponent.

Rahman Jr. is a professional heavyweight boxer with a record of 12-1. The bout will be contested at 200lbs and Michael Bisping has taken to Twitter to praise Paul for finally facing an opponent with some boxing pedigree.

"Credit where credit's due. Jake Paul finally fighting a proper opponent."

'The Problem Child' has a professional record of 5-0 and earned a reported $40 million for his bouts against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley last year. Paul hopes to extend his undefeated streak when he faces his toughest test in the squared circle in August.

