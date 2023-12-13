“I’m gonna beat Canelo” – Jake Paul unveils his boxing master plan and why he is diverting from Nate Diaz-like crossover fights

Jake Paul has revealed why he steered away from the celebrity boxing world and now plans to fight Canelo Alvarez for a world title.

'The Problem Child' got into boxing because of his brother Logan Paul, but he has gotten very serious about his venture into the sport and seemingly believes he has what it takes to become a world champion in the future.

Paul has previously fought in a number of 'celebrity' fights, which included some former MMA fighters. However, he's now claiming to have become more serious about the sport, as he unveiled his plan in an interview with Dan Rafael:

"Yeah this is just my road to world champion and I've said it since day one that I'm gonna be a world champion and fight in the biggest fights in the world and everyone's gonna see that. And I'm gonna beat Canelo and all of these things, and now it's just me putting that into action, gaining the experience and it not being about the business side or the entertainment side."

Jake Paul is done with the entertainment side of things and wants to focus on fulfilling his dreams of becoming a boxing world champion. With that in mind, he will likely look take the route all pros do, gaining fight experience and fighting his way up the rankings.

Jake Paul sounds dismissive of his next fight, stating he doesn't 'need to promote it'

Jake Paul has not been doing his regular trash-talking and promotion of his fight, despite it being less than three days away.

'The Problem Child' is set to fight Andre August in a fight that he says is only for 'experience'. In a recent episode of his podcast, Paul spoke about why he is not promoting the fight and how he is wearing the same clothes from his last fight against Nate Diaz:

"They're not gonna care, I don't know why they want me to keep promoting this f***ing fight. I don't care, this is literally just so I can get experience. Like I'm wearing the same outfit as my last fight, I'm just showing up and knocking this guy the f**k out. We don't need to promote this s**t."

Jake Paul went on to say that the fight is part of the road to being a world champion.