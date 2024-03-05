"I'm gonna channel my inner Justin Gaethje" - Top-ranked UFC heavyweight explains mindset for potential No.1 contenders match at UFC 299

While Justin Gaethje will make his return to the octagon at UFC 300, Curtis Blaydes is looking to take a page from his book when he competes at UFC 299 this weekend. The No.5-ranked heavyweight recently shared how he plans to defeat Jailton Almeida in what could be a heavyweight title eliminator.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Razor' stated:

"I foresee it going down [with] me defending takedowns using - I'm going to channel my inner Justin Gaethje. I'm going to use my wrestling more defensively and I'm looking to use my hands. I believe I have the hands to put this guy away on the feet."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments on facing Jailton Almeida below:

Blaydes was initially set to face Almeida in the main event of UFC Fight Night 231 last November. However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout for unknown reasons. 'Razor' has not competed since suffering a first-round TKO against Sergei Pavlovich last April and has a 12-4 (1) record since making his UFC debut in 2016. Meanwhile, 'Malhadinho' is 6-0 since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

Jorge Masvidal reveals why he did not defend BMF belt while calling out Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje will have the opportunity to defend his BMF title when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300. Jorge Masvidal, who won the inaugural BMF belt when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244, revealed a title defense was not an option for him while angling for a bout against 'The Highlight.

Speaking to Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, 'Gamebred' stated:

"When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one of one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it so there never was no talk about it, at least for me, but now I think the temperature on that theme has changed. It's a little different. They're doing things a little different, and Justin is very good. The guy that he beat to get that belt is a f**king stud, he's a killer in Dustin Poirier."

Masvidal shared his prediction of a potential bout with Gaethje, adding:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f**king eye orbital, and I would f**king chop him up so hopefully that can happen at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 9:50 mark):

Gaethje claimed the BMF title with a vicious second-round head-kick knockout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. If he can become the first fighter to defend the belt, he will likely receive a title opportunity.