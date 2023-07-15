"I'm gonna do what I want" - Stipe Miocic bringing never-seen-before mindset against Jon Jones at UFC 295

The highly anticipated matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been confirmed as the headliner for UFC 295, with the heavyweight championship on the line. The event is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is no stranger to title fights but is anticipating a tough one against Jon Jones, who just made the move up to heavyweight earlier this year.

Miocic spoke to Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast on YouTube.

“It’s a fight. You never know what’s gonna happen. But at the same time though, I train my ass off to prepare myself for every situation and I listen to my coaches. And you know, I’m not going to let him dictate what he wants to do. I’m going to dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want. Because the minute I let him stop doing what I want, I’ve lost the fight. But if I do what I want, my chances are a lot better of winning than losing.”

Miocic also weighed in on Jones' unpredictable fighting style and contrasted it with his more straightforward approach.

“Ah, I think he's just real good at just throwing weird stuff. I mean, just 'off the wall' stuff that, you know, it works. I’m not like that. You could say I’m a basic b**** – I’m more like a one-two, one-two kick. I’m simple. He’s very dangerous from anywhere. He does things you wouldn’t expect, so I need to prepare for everything.”

Check out his full interview on YouTube below [5:20]:

Anthony Smith talks about Stipe Miocic's mental and physical state ahead of Jon Jones title fight at UFC 295

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith weighed in on the upcoming bout between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones.

Smith talked to former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub and described Miocic in pristine physical condition while also being completely dialed in on the big fight.

“I had dinner with Stipe like three weeks ago and he is absolutely massive. [Is he jacked?] Dude, he’s jacked! Like probably 255 [or] 260 like yoked yoked. Like in the firehouse, just lifting weights the whole time yoked. So, mentally he’s focused for sure. And I know that physically he looks a lot better than he has in a long time. At 255 or 260 and fast and moving, and you know with his boxing on point, I think that’s a tough fight.”

Smith narrated an uncharacteristic enthusiasm within Stipe Miocic to take the fight to Jon Jones and come back strong after a two-year hiatus.

Check out Smith's comments on YouTube below [23:20]: