“I’m gonna shut them up” – Title-seeking Natalia Diachkova eager to prove her doubters wrong against Smilla Sundell 

Former IFMA and WMC Muay Thai world champion Natalia Diachkova will fight for her first ONE world title at ONE Fight Night 22 tonight, May 3.

Across the ring from her will be the youngest Muay Thai world champion in history, Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line for the Russian.

This will be the first time 'Karelian Lynx' will be fighting on the global stage, with the entire world looking at her under the bright lights. The Russian striker is comfortable with the perceived pressure on her shoulders, however.

In an interview with Sportkeeda MMA, Natalia Diachkova said:

“All the people saying I’m not good enough, all the people who are writing and saying bad things, I’m gonna shut them up. I’m gonna show it in the fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Haters are always great motivators to achieve success. Nothing can light a fire under a person's backside than the desire to prove non-believers wrong. Tonight, Diachkova will get to shut the mouths of those who thought she couldn't do it.

Smilla Sundells loses world title by missing weight, Natalia Diachkova still eligible to win the strap

As it turns out, Smilla Sundell, who previously held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, dropped the strap by missing weight during the weigh-ins.

Natalia Diachkova, however, was on point with her weight and will still be eligible to win the strap should she get her hand raised tonight.

Sundell missed the weight requirement by 1.5 pounds. She offered to shave off her long hair to beat the scale but chose against it as it was determined that doing so wouldn't be enough.

Hence, on fight night, 'The Hurricane' will not be eligible to win back her world title, while Natalia Diachkova will be fighting for it. We could be witnessing a new ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen get crowned tonight.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US primetime on May 3 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.