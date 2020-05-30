"I'll slap you up and throw a brick over your head"- Colby Covington issues another threat to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Colby Covington

UFC's Welterweight sensation Colby Covington was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show.

During the interview, Covington opened up on his recent departure from the American Top Team, but more importantly, put WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre on notice once again. 'Chaos' has had his fair share of issues with McIntyre over the past month or so, and the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion warned the WWE Champion yet again.

Colby Covington puts Drew McIntyre on notice once again

In the aftermath of Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36 in April, the "Scottish Psychopath' was called out by UFC's Colby Covington. And, in his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, 'Chaos' was once again at it, as he put McIntyre on notice, claiming that Drew McIntyre will get brutalized by Covington. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I promise you I'm always, 100 percent honest with you. There's no CNN fake news going on. Drew McIntyre is gonna get his a** whopped so bad. I can't tell you what I'm gonna do."- said Covington.

Covington further added that he wanted to share the ring with the finest wrestler, that being Drew McIntyre since he was on the back off a huge win over former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. However, McIntyre made it clear that he wanted a fight against Covington.

"Dude, what the beef is I go out there and express my interest. Hey, I want to go wrestle in the WWE. I want to wrestle the best wrestler in the company, Drew McIntyre, this big, Scottish Sasquatch. He just beat Brock Lesnar. He's got all the hype. He's this big bad boy, and he comes at me from this angle, 'yo, let's f***ing fight.' What? You want to fight me?

"Then he's talking like we're fighting in a bar fight, and this and that. He's seven-foot tall. Dude, Drew McIntyre, you're seven-foot tall, but when you're on your back, you're not gonna be seven-foot tall. I'm gonna be slapping you up and throw a brick over your head."- Covington stated.

The UFC Welterweight also noted that not only did McIntyre disrespect the former but also crossed a line. And, Covington also promised that once he is out of quarantine and the world gets back to normal, he will go out and find Drew McIntyre, hunt him down and take the soul out of his body.

"Drew McIntyre, he's lucky it's quarantine right now. It's hard to find people. I don't know where anybody is going to be. I don't know what's going on in the world because the world's not right, but I promise you. When things get back to normal, I'm gonna go find Drew McIntyre, I'm gonna hunt him down and take his soul out of his body."

What's next for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington is currently busy with his ongoing feuds in the UFC Welterweight Division, where he has had his fair share of issues with Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley, and most importantly, former best friend, Jorge Masvidal.

It now remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for 'Chaos' for his next fight in the Octagon.