WWE News: Drew McIntyre responds to UFC fighter Colby Covington

After being challenged by Colby Covington, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had an interesting response to Colby Covington.

With Covington's plans to wrestle for WWE in 2021, will The Chosen One and the former UFC Champion face off next year?

​ The WWE Champion is surprised to see the former UFC Champion still talking

Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion began a few weeks ago and has drawn the attention of many athletes outside the WWE, including UFC Fighter Colby Covington.

During an interview with Submission Radio, the former UFC Welterweight Champion wanted to face McIntyre in a match to help "make wrestling real again."

"Me and Drew McIntyre is a good match-up. He's a big guy, but it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog, and everybody knows the big fight is in me," So, I just think I can beat any man alive right now and I'm the best in the world, so they need to let me go over there and make wrestling real again."

McIntyre would respond Friday morning reminding Covington of his recent loss to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Surprised you’re still running your mouth @ColbyCovMMA after what @USMAN84kg did to it... https://t.co/hOH1wXe9gc — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020

Covington appeared on SB Nation's "What the Heck" show and announced his plan to wrestle for WWE in the summer of 2021 and his current training to understand "the art of professional wrestling.

A match with Covington would be McIntyre's second encounter with a UFC Fighter, following McIntyre's defeat of former UFC Fighter Brock Lesnar on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre also accepted a challenge from professional boxer Tyson Fury, who claimed he didn't care who won the match between McIntyre and Lesnar at WrestleMania and thought he could be him.