“I’m gonna be the strong one” - Diana Belbita talks upcoming bout with UFC Vegas 85 opponent Molly McCann

Diana Belbita recently weighed in on her upcoming bout against Molly McCann and noted that she is confident that she is the superior fighter.

The bout is scheduled to take place at UFC Vegas 85, which is scheduled to take place from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, and will be contested at strawweight. It will be a rematch of their 2019 encounter, which saw McCann earn a unanimous decision win.

While speaking to Sportsnet MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, 'The Warrior Princess' shared her thoughts on the matchup after having already fought 'Meatball' at flyweight. She mentioned that the bout she is more confident in the rematch because the Liverpool native was unable to finish her at a heavier weight and considers it to be an advantage now that the fight is being contested at 115 pounds. She said:

"For this fight, I'm gonna be the strong one...I was never the strongest when I fought [at] 125 [pounds]. But after I moved to 115 [pounds], I actually felt like I can dominate those girls. We are on the same level, so I think that's gonna happen with Molly [McCann] too."

It will be interesting to see how McCann fares in her strawweight debut and whether Belbita's assessment of who the stronger fighter will be at 115 pounds will be correct.

Diana Belbita credits teammate Kyle Nelson for helping her settle in Canada

Moving to another country, especially when not being fluent in their language, can be very challenging, and Diana Belbita credited teammate Kyle Nelson for helping her.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Belbita credited the UFC featherweight for assisting her with improving her English as she became accustomed to living in Ontario, Canada. She said:

"He [Kyle Nelson] was one of the people that helped me the most. Kyle was like my translator for a while. So he was translating from normal English that people speak to my broken English. He tried to explain every word using another English word." [7:11 - 7:34]

