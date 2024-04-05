“I’m gonna take it” – Kade Ruotolo won’t be picky with submissions he’ll use against Francisco Lo

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is set to face Brazil's Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 21 tonight. Being that he is one of the most dangerous offense-based grapplers today, it's expected that he will be hunting for submissions the moment the bell rings.

With Ruotolo's insane level of athleticism and a grappling style that makes it hard for anyone to deal with his constant submission attempts, fans are left to wonder what Francisco Lo will do to get the win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kade Ruotolo described how he'll approach his match with Lo:

“So it could go anywhere. I’m not sure exactly what he’s got in mind, but for me personally, I think it could go any which direction. Even more so than any match I’ve had in the past, this one is a solid question mark. I don’t really care, I don’t really have a preference. Whatever he shows me, I’m gonna take it.”

Time to make a bet with your friends on which submission Ruotolo will attempt first tonight.

Francisco Lo recognizes the danger of Kade Ruotolo's attack-based style

Interestingly, Ruotolo's opponent, Francisco Lo, recognizes the dangers of clashing with the young world champion's frightening offense, telling ONE Championship:

"What makes [Ruotolo] so dangerous are the attacks he makes, always looking for the submission. I think this makes him very dangerous and different from other jiu-jitsu athletes."

One of the most important aspects of fighting is knowing the enemy. Lo is wise to understand what he is getting into in this bout. This will largely dictate how he'll mount his attacks as well. This should be an interesting match to see.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

