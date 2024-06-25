“I'm very happy to be able to have this opportunity” - Kongthoranee thankful for chance to upset Superlek

27-year-old Thai superstar and ONE Friday Fights upstart Kongthoranee Sor Sommai can't wait to lock horns with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday night.

The recent ONE Championship contract winner will take on his toughest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization, and Kongthoranee admits he didn't exactly see this fight coming to him so early.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee talked about how he felt drawing Superlek into his first fight on the ONE Championship main roster.

The 27-year-old said:

"Well, of course, I was shocked along with everybody. When I was signed, I was like, oh, I just got the contract, so probably it would take a while, but no. As soon as I got the contract, I got signed with Superlek who is one of the top fighters in Muay Thai. So I was surprised, like everyone else, and I'm very happy to be able to have this opportunity."

Kongthoranee will look to shock the world by taking out Superlek, who is widely regarded is the best striker in ONE Championship. The 27-year-old will look to do the impossible and defeat 'The Kicking Machine' at his own game.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.