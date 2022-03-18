"I'm head and shoulders above anybody else outside the top 10" - Tom Aspinall explains why he accepted Alexander Volkov fight

Tom Aspinall recently opened up on why he agreed to fight Alexander Volkov this weekend at UFC London. The heavyweight duo will headline the UFC Fight Night card in England.

Aspinall appeared for an interview with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. When asked if he was surprised that the UFC offered him a fight against a top heavyweight like 'Drago', Aspinall said he believes he is head and shoulders above the contenders outside of the top 10. The No.11-ranked contender also added that the only difference between him and the top heavyweights is experience, as he said:

"Yeah, I mean I was and I wasn't. I think it was a good move from the UFC as well, like I think it works really well. I've said this a few times in interviews and I've been saying it to my coaches and stuff like that and they agree, I'm going to try to say this Kevin, without sounding too much of an arrogant guy and an ignorant guy, but it's difficult to say that way. But, anybody outside top 10, so the difference between myself and top top level heavyweights is experience. I dont think it's skill level, I don't think it's power, I don't think it's speed, I don't think it's any of that stuff. The big difference is experience. "

Aspinall added:

"Now, any of the guys I fight outside top 10, I'm gonna run through them guys quick. I'm not saying these guys don't have the ability to beat me. Because of course they do, this is heavyweight and big guys with small gloves, they can hit me and knock me out anytime. I'm completely aware of that. But, when it comes to skill level, I am head and shoulders above anybody outside the top 10."

Watch Tom Aspinall speak to Kevin Iole below:

Tom Aspinall is the favorite to beat Alexander Volkov this weekend

Aspinall is the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious this weekend against Volkov. 'Drago' is currently ranked No.6 in the heavyweight division and has fought the very best fighters. However, Aspinall is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the heavyweight division.

Watch Tom Aspinall's UFC career so far:

A win against a big name like Volkov could potentially set the Englishman up for a title eliminator next. However, 'Drago' is far from a sacrificial lamb for any opponent. It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out this weekend at UFC London.

