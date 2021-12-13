"I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC" - When Dana White sent a message to Priscila Cachoeira after referee Mario Yamasaki's horrific delayed stoppage against Valentina Shevchenko 

Priscila Cachoeira made her UFC debut against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 125 in 2018. Cachoeira was on the wrong end of an absolute bloodbath in Brazil, with referee Mario Yamasaki refusing to step in when many believed the contest was over.

Yamasaki was severely criticized by Dana White for his incompetence. White also took to Instagram to thank Priscila Cachoeira for being a part of the promotion. Hoping that Yamasaki would never enter the octagon again, White wrote:

"Priscilla Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight. I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that. This isn’t his first disgusting performance in the octagon. Another unfortunate thing is that i can’t do anything about I️t only the Brazilian commission can and i am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he hopefully will never set foot in that Octagon again. Strikes landed was 230-3."

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Although Cachoeira was unbeaten until she met Shevchenko, she wasn't expected to be much of a competition for 'Bullet', who was making her flyweight debut at the time.

However, no one had expected the brutal beatdown that Priscila Cachoeira suffered in her UFC debut. Valentina Shevchenko busted open Cachoeira's face with vicious elbows in the very first round. Referee Mario Yamasaki watched the action closely but didn't step in, even as Shevchenko rained blows on Cachoeira's already battered face.

Cachoeira came out for the second round against all odds and continued to take the beating from Shevchenko. She finally gave her back and tapped to a rear-naked choke in the final minute of the second frame, ending the bloodbath for good.

The Brazilian went on to drop consecutive decisions against Molly McCann and Luana Carolina. 'Zombie Girl' then bounced back with a first-round TKO win over Shana Dobson and followed it up with a second-round stoppage of Gina Mazany.

Most recently, Priscila Cachoeira took on Gillian Robertson to start off the action at UFC 269 this past weekend. Cachoeira was submitted via rear-naked choke with hardly a second left in the opening round.

Cachoeira was heavily criticized for blatantly trying to jab her thumb into Robertson's eye to defend against a choke.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard