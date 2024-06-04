"I'm incredibly motivated" - Denice Zamboanga says smashing Noelle Grandjean will boost her claim as the rightful title challenger

Second-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga is confident she'll get her hand raised this coming Friday, regardless of who her opponent is. 'The Menace' returns to action at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video on June 17, live in US primetime at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the injury bug hit her supposed opponent, atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. Zamboanga will now take on replacement fighter Noelle Grandjean in a three-round non-title bout.

Instead of crying over spilled milk, the proud Filipina warrior has taken this development in stride.

In the build-up to ONE 167, Zamboanga told ONE that this fight will further solidify her claim as Stamp's No.1 contender, once she makes a full recovery:

"I'm incredibly motivated," she said. "This is my chance to prove that I'm ready for a title shot, regardless of the opponent."

Trending

Although it's never easy to prepare for a different adversary on weeks' notice, Zamboanga is up for the task. The resilient 27-year-old, after all, is used to dealing with adversity and proving herself over and over again.

Zamboanga also had a world title opportunity against Angela Lee a few years back, which didn't materialize due to the latter's pregnancy at the time.

The T-Rex MMA standout climbed her way back up the top of the ladder, and there's no way she's giving up her position to Grandjean without a fight.

Noelle Grandjean wants to steal Denice Zamboanga's place in the pecking order

While Grandjean is no doubt the underdog in this pivotal atomweight MMA clash, she's quite aware of what's at stake if she pulls off the upset.

For one, 'Lil Monkey' will likely jump the line in the stacked 115-pound division, if she can cash in on this golden opportunity.

Grandjean told ONE in her own interview:

"Denice is a top contender. If I get a win against Denice, it will definitely propel me to the belt. It's a big opportunity, so I took it."

ONE 167 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.