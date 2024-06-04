"I'm ready to give it my all" - Denice Zamboanga says sudden change of opponent did not deter her mental fortitude

Denice Zamboanga has stayed focus on the task at hand despite a difficult journey to ONE 167 on June 7.

She had been working hard for some time in preparation for this date and what was set to be the biggest fight of her career to date.

Having already been pushed back from ONE 166 in March, Zamboanga had a lot of time to think about and prepare for her clash with the ONE atomweight world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

There was a lot to unpack ahead of this contest given their history as former training partners but it all fell apart just weeks out from the fight.

Trending

An injury to the world champion forced her to withdraw from the fight but rather than taking her foot off the pedal, Zamboanga chose to stay on the card.

The Filipino contender will now face replacement opponent Noelle Grandjean and whilst this fight doesn't have the same stakes behind it, she's treating it all the same.

Zamboanga told ONE Championship in a recent interview that she is still completely dialed in on securing the win at the Impact Arena:

"My motivation is higher than ever, and I'm ready to give it my all in the cage."

Denice Zamboanga is out to prove a point on June 7

Denice Zamboanga has looked better than ever in her last few performances under the ONE Championship banner.

She has already proven herself to be the next challenger for the atomweight title, but it has been a long stretch since we last saw her compete.

The Filipino fighter will now look to showcase the evolution in her game by beating Grandjean to prove once and for all that she is the top atomweight contender.

The stakes may have changed but her approach has not as she heads into the Impact Arena with the same goal of showing why she should be considered the best in the division.

ONE 167 will air live at US prime time on June 7, free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.