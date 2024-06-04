"Show my skills and resilience" - Denice Zamboanga has a point to prove against short-notice opponent Noelle Grandjean

Despite a significant change of plans, Denice Zamboanga is coming into ONE 167 with the same goal in mind. The atomweight MMA contender has produced impressive performances in her last outings under the ONE Championship banner.

The Filipino fighter now looks to keep this going when she returns on June 7 against a replacement opponent.

Zamboanga was previously set to challenge for the ONE atomweight world championship by taking on Stamp Fairtex in the main event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

An unfortunate injury to the Thai superstar forced her out of the contest after undergoing surgery that will keep her out for the time being.

Instead, Zamboanga will stay on the card as she takes on Noelle Grandjean in an effort to maintain her winning streak and keep her momentum ticking over.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the fight, she spoke about how she hasn't lost focus since her clash with the champion was postponed.

Zamboanga is still motivated to prove herself by putting on a strong performance in Bangkok:

"Every fight is an opportunity to show my skills and resilience, regardless of who is standing across from me."

Denice Zamboanga can gain a lot from beating Noelle Grandjean

Make no mistake about it: Noelle Grandjean has far more to gain from beating Denice Zamboanga on June 7.

She's coming into the fight after losing to Chihiro Sawada last month, but a win here could erase that and put her in the mix at the top of the division.

The opportunity for Zamboanga is about proving that she is one of the very best atomweights in the division by shutting Grandjean down.

By cementing her position at the top of the rankings, she can increase her activity whilst sending a message to the world champion that she is still here and is waiting for her inevitable return.

ONE 167 will air live in US prime time on June 7, free of charge for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.